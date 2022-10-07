South Florida's ‘A Day of Giving' Raises Money to Benefit Hurricane Victims

South Florida sister stations NBC 6 and Telemundo 51 partnered with the American Red Cross Thursday to raise funds for those impacted by Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Fiona.

The stations hosted a virtual phone bank on Oct. 6 from 6:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

NBC 6 and Telemundo 51 encouraged viewers to donate during their newscasts, programming and digital platforms throughout the day. Donations will be used to help those impacted by the two hurricanes.

The event raised $45,252 to hurricane victims of both Ian and Fiona.

The Red Cross is still accepting donations for victims. Those wishing to donate online can do so at any time by visiting NBC6.com/RedCross or 1-800-HELP-NOW. Online and by phone, donors will be able to designate whether they want their donation to support victims of Hurricane Ian or Hurricane Fiona.

Viewers can also text REDCROSS to 90999 to give $10 to American Red Cross Disaster Relief.

