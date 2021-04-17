Volcano

South Florida's Caribbean Community Collects Supplies for St. Vincent Volcano Victims

Scientists say that they expect the eruptions to continue for days or even weeks while the neighboring islands of Barbados and St. Lucia will continue to be affected

Getty Images

Members of the South Florida community gave back Saturday to help those impacted by a volcano that erupted on the island of St. Vincent.

An emergency relief drive was staged at locations in Miami, Lauderhill and Pembroke Pines to collect items for the nearly 20,000 people who have been forced to evacuate from their homes.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Scientists say that they expect the eruptions to continue for days or even weeks while the neighboring islands of Barbados and St. Lucia will continue to be affected by the volcanic ash.

Local

News You Should Know 6 hours ago

ICYMI: Restaurants Offering Bonuses to Attract Workers, Possible Meteor Draws Attention

Broward 3 hours ago

Fatal Morning Shooting Investigated Inside Tamarac Neighborhood

For more information on how you can help, click on this link.

This article tagged under:

VolcanoSouth FloridaSt. Vincent
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us