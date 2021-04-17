South Florida's Caribbean Community Collects Supplies for St. Vincent Volcano Victims

Members of the South Florida community gave back Saturday to help those impacted by a volcano that erupted on the island of St. Vincent.

An emergency relief drive was staged at locations in Miami, Lauderhill and Pembroke Pines to collect items for the nearly 20,000 people who have been forced to evacuate from their homes.

Scientists say that they expect the eruptions to continue for days or even weeks while the neighboring islands of Barbados and St. Lucia will continue to be affected by the volcanic ash.

For more information on how you can help, click on this link.