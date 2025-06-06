South Florida's Haitian community fears far-reaching effects of Trump travel ban

For many in South Florida, international travel is a must to visit family abroad.

NBC6 spoke with travelers Friday as they arrived from Haiti at Miami International Airport.

“I got my family here too, I got my wife, and my kids, I went there for two months, and I come back to see them,” a traveler named Lucie said.

Lucie has many relatives who live in Haiti. He shared concerns when we asked him about the newest travel ban announced Wednesday by the Trump Administration.

“It’s very bad, the life is very, very tough,” he described.

The order bans travel from 12 countries, barring those nationals from entering the United States, including from Haiti. Seven other countries face partial restrictions, including Cuba and Venezuela.

The Trump Administration says the goal is safety, but others see it differently.

“The travel ban that Donald Trump is implementing, it's a chain reaction. It's going to affect everyone,” Wilkinson Sejour said.

Sejour is a South Florida businessman who owns the popular restaurant chain Chef Creole. He says the travel ban impacts will be far-reaching and will touch communities like Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood.

Though he has no direct family in Haiti, he says most of his employees originally immigrated from Haiti.

“Now you're going to accelerate all of the chaos and violence that is in Haiti right now. I think it's going to be difficult for us to get back to the country,” Sejour said.

He fears this ban will impact Haiti’s unstable economy.

“The little bit of people that was able to go back and forth to America and help the country, now you've taken that arm away from Haiti. So it's almost to say you just want the country just to disintegrate,” Sejour said.

There are exceptions to the ban, including permanent residents, valid visa holders, and those with dual citizenship. Also exempt are athletes traveling to the U.S. for major sporting events, such as the Olympics.

The policy will impact various visa programs, including tourism, business, and non-profit work.

“And unfortunately, this travel ban is going to give them another tool really to wreak havoc on our communities,” Paul Christian Namphy said.

Namphy is the political director and lead organizer with the Family Action Network Movement. A group that helps immigrant families access health care, job training, and other resources in Miami.

“And the fact that the vast majority of people caught up in being negatively impacted by this decisions are basically normal people trying to get along with their lives independent of all this geopolitics,” Namphy said.

He says it is still unknown how this ban will impact organizations like his, but he thinks this ban is a slippery slope.

“Policies have created not only closed doors for people trying to flee to safety, they have also created a situation of great uncertainty as we try to sift through and sort through exactly what this means,” Namphy said.