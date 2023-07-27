South Florida's newest tourists make a splash – exactly how rare was that orca sighting in Key Largo?

It's not surprising that Florida is a very popular summer destination for those who've braved the colder months in the United States.

It is shocking, however, to see orcas - better known as killer whales - hopping on the trend and following the masses to the sunny, breezy Florida Keys.

Although you won't see them sporting the usual tourist attire — Hawaiian shirts, floppy hats, and just a tad too much sunscreen — it's still considered a pretty rare sighting.

A video, which has been verified as authentic by NOAA Fisheries, featuring at least three orcas swimming past a boat, took social media by storm yesterday.

It appears that even the ocean's top predator is seeking a warm vacation.

NOAA Fisheries, an organization dedicated to the preservation of the nation's ocean resources and their habitat, confirms that the sighting occurred at approximately 1,800 feet of water between Cay Sal and Key Largo.

More so, they mentioned that it's not completely unprecedented to see these animals trying to get away with wasting time near Margaritaville.

In January 2023, a 21-foot Orca died after washing ashore on a beach in Palm Coast, located over 60 miles from Jacksonville.

Over 20 years before that, Marine mammal biologists at NOAA’s Southeast Fisheries Science Center confirmed that a similar killer whale sighting occurred in 2002 around the same general vicinity as our newest friends.

Therefore, although pretty rare, it's not the first time these travelers have been seen lounging around the tropical and offshore waters of Florida, typically between 1,600 feet and 9,800 feet in depth.

They have also been spotted year-round in the Bahamas and the wider Caribbean.

Not too shabby, as far as tourist locations go.

However, as one would with other tourists, it's important to respect these animals and stick to the NOAA Fisheries Marine Life Viewing guidelines.

These guidelines make it clear that the public is strictly prohibited from "harassing, harming, pursuing, wounding, killing, capturing, or collecting marine species protected by the Endangered Species Act and Marine Mammal Protection Act."

Therefore, to ensure the safety of both yourself and marine life, it's important to watch them from a safe distance and keep in mind that they're wild, unpredictable animals — even when on vacation.

Not only are you putting yourself, and the animals, at risk, but you could also be fined for violating a federal law — which would truly put a damper on your summer.

To avoid any trouble when boating, stay at least 100 yards (the length of a football field) away from whales... or at least the same distance you would keep from your boss if you see them during your time off.

Remember, Orcas have the same right as you to enjoy some relaxing time in the South of Florida, especially after taking part in the infamous "orca wars" which took social media by storm a couple of months ago.

Since 2020, interactions between orcas and humans have increased, with several cases of vessel attacks and boat sinkings being reported.

So, unless you'd like to interrupt your vacation by joining the "orca wars," it would be wisest to stick to your own lane, sip your Piña Colada, and wave at the whales from afar.

If you do happen to catch a glimpse of them, you may report any sightings, especially dead, injured, or entangled whales, by contacting NOAA Fisheries at 1-877-WHALE-HELP (877-942-5343).