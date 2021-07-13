South Floridians March Onto Palmetto Expressway in Show of Support for Cuban Protesters

South Florida's show of support for the Cuban people continued Tuesday with demonstrators shutting down a section of a major Miami-Dade highway following massive protests on the island nation.

A large group of demonstrators gathered at Coral Way and Southwest 87th Avenue early Tuesday afternoon to support the Cubans who took to the streets in cities throughout Cuba over the weekend as they face the country’s worst economic crisis in decades.

Dozens of South Floridians waved Cuban flags as they gathered at the intersection and chanted "Libertad" and other messages.

The group eventually made their way to the Palmetto Expressway, which had to be closed down near Coral Way as demonstrators sat down and began blocking traffic.

Footage showed Florida Highway Patrol troopers and Miami-Dade Police officers directing traffic off the highway as a massive backup of cars could be seen.

NBC 6 has team coverage as leaders are calling for change while some are hoping to send supplies to offer a helping hand.

Earlier Tuesday, an event to mark the grand opening in Little Havana of a monument to the anti-Communist guerrila fighters in Cuba took on a special significance.

The event to honor the Cuban fighters had been organized before the protest.

"This was done today in the midst of these historic protests in Cuba and this is about the history of the fighting for freedom in Cuba which continues until today," Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said at the event. "This does not just impact Cuba, it impacts the United States."

At a separate event at the American Museum of Cuban Diaspora in Miami, Florida gov. Ron DeSantis and Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez held a roundtable discussion on the recent events in Cuba.

Another protest by Students for a Free Cuba was expected to take place in Miami Tuesday afternoon.