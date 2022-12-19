South Floridians Return After Being Evacuated From Peru Amid Political Unrest

Two people with ties to South Florida are returning home Monday after being caught in the unrest in Peru.

Brian Vega, a captain for Miami Dade Fire Rescue, had been stuck at the base of Machu Picchu for almost a week and is among two South Floridians stuck in the country. The second person, Sgt. Jessenia Munoz of the Miami-Dade Police Department, had been stuck in the city of Cusco for days.

"It was really frustrating that nobody knew what was going on," she said after arriving at Miami International Airport on Monday. "We appreciate all the media coverage and finally we're home."

The Peruvian government said most of the foreign tourists who were trapped and have since been evacuated. About 300 people climbed aboard an evacuation train before it was stopped and they ere forced to walk out by foot.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Vega is expected to return home Monday afternoon.

Another American, Salvador Mireles, is stuck in Aguas Calientes with his wife. He told NBC 6 he was concerned about a food shortage.

"The train station is used to bring food. The hotel just announced we will soon have a shortage of fruits, bread, milk and even medicine," Mireles said last Thursday night.

Protests erupted in Peru since President Pedro Castillo was voted out of power by lawmakers, following his attempt to dissolve Congress ahead of a third impeachment vote. The violent protests have led to at least 14 deaths and 40 hospitalized, officials said.

American tourists who are stuck in Peru are encouraged to register for the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) for alerts from the Embassy.