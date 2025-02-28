South Miami man accused of trying to kidnap women had ‘mental health crisis,' attorney says

A South Miami man police said tried kidnapping two women in less than 15 minutes will have to stay in jail until trial after a judge ruled the community would be safer with the defendant behind bars.

Brian Gamboa, who appeared in court on Friday, is facing attempted kidnapping charges for allegedly tackling a woman outside South Miami Hospital.

Police said he parked his car and walked through the hospital parking garage before confronting the victim.

Surveillance video obtained by NBC6 on Monday showed a woman outside the hospital being grabbed by a man – who police said was Gamboa – before she fell to the ground.

The man then gets on top of the woman, and they appear to struggle for several minutes before he gets up.

"He held her down. Tried to tell her to go get in the car with him. She tried to fight him off and she stated, he said, shh, just get in the car," said Detective Sanchez with South Miami Police on Friday during a hearing, while describing what the adult victim encountered.

Luckily, the adult woman escaped. However, less than 15 minutes later, prosecutors said Gamboa was able to find a second victim, this time a 16-year-old girl.

"He grabbed me here and this is when I started swinging at him, too, and then scratched on my arms. And he pushed me to the ground ... and this knee can’t bend," 16-year-old Valerie told NBC6 while showing the scratches on her body.

Police said Gamboa was aggressive and intoxicated.

Because of the two incidents prosecutors described as almost identical, they urged Judge Carlos Lopez to keep Gamboa behind bars.

"Violent, someone who is dangerous, someone who is calculated in terms of the tactics employed when preying on vulnerable victims," Jeremy Schwartz, an assistant state attorney, said on Friday.

Meanwhile, Gamboa's attorney Eric Matheny described the incidents as a "mental health crisis" and told the judge his client was diagnosed with schizophrenia.

"He’s a son to somebody. He’s a father. This is somebody who is undergoing a crisis. There is a real mental health crisis in this country and this is somebody who likely needs help," Matheny told NBC6.

At the end of the hearing, Gamboa was denied bond again and will now get a mental health evaluation.

Gamboa has pleaded not guilty.