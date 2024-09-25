South Miami starts sending automatic $100 tickets for speeding in school zones

The warning period is over. Starting Wednesday in South Miami, remember to slow down if you’re driving through a school zone–or face a pricey penalty.

Cameras in these areas, mounted to poles and sides of buses, will capture your license plate, sending a $100 citation straight to the mailbox of the vehicle’s owner if you’re going 10 mph or more over the speed limit, which is 15 mph in school zones.

Since the start of school, South Miami police say they have given out 3,520 warnings, not including repeat offenders and license plates from other states.

South Miami police said the cameras will take effect 30 minutes prior to school starting, during the school hours and 30 minutes after the school has finished.

A handful of school zones have been identified as high-risk areas, and will have enhanced enforcement. That includes: Ludlam Elementary, South Miami K-8 Center, Somerset Academy, South Miami Charter School, South Miami Middle School, Epiphany Catholic School and Mandelstam School.

“I think it’s a good idea, I mean, it’s gonna be much safer for us and less accidents,” student Isabella Parada said.

“It’s good, it’ll keep everyone a lot safer,” student John Jimenez said. “I’ve seen a lot of close calls whether it be crashing or running into a student so this will definitely keep us a lot safer.”

In the event that you aren’t the one driving your car and you get a ticket, there is an appeals process that can be filed with the clerk of courts.

Also new this school year are cameras that use artificial intelligence technology to capture drivers who don’t stop for buses when the stop arm is out.

They’re known as "AVA," and are fitted on all 1,000 county school buses.

In the first two week of the school year, Miami-Dade issued 11,500 school bus passing violations.

That automatic ticket will cost you $225.