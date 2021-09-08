Broward County

South Plantation High Students Suffer ‘Heat Emergencies' After Bomb Threat Evacuation

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two students were treated for "heat emergencies" after a bomb threat at South Plantation High School Wednesday led to an evacuation, officials said.

Plantation Police said the school at Southwest 55th Street and Peters Road was evacuated after the school received a called-in threat.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

After students were evacuated to nearby Plantation Park Elementary, two of them had to be treated for heat emergencies and one was transported to a local hospital, fire rescue officials said.

The school was searched and the all clear was given around 12:30 p.m.

No other information was immediately known.

Local

NBC 6 Responds 1 hour ago

Building Audits After Surfside Collapse Uncover Unsafe Structures, Violations

Miami-Dade County 2 hours ago

Man Found Shot to Death in Running Car in Southwest Miami-Dade

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Broward Countyplantation
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us