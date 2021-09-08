South Plantation High Students Suffer ‘Heat Emergencies' After Bomb Threat Evacuation

Two students were treated for "heat emergencies" after a bomb threat at South Plantation High School Wednesday led to an evacuation, officials said.

Plantation Police said the school at Southwest 55th Street and Peters Road was evacuated after the school received a called-in threat.

After students were evacuated to nearby Plantation Park Elementary, two of them had to be treated for heat emergencies and one was transported to a local hospital, fire rescue officials said.

Fire PIO on scene at South Plantation High School, SW 55th and Peters Rd. Students evacuated to Plantation Park Elementary. 2 students treated for heat emergencies. 1 transported to local hospital. — Plantation Fire Department (@PlantationFire) September 8, 2021

The school was searched and the all clear was given around 12:30 p.m.

No other information was immediately known.