Southbound lanes of SR-826 shutdown after fatal multi-vehicle crash in Miami-Dade

The southbound lanes of State Road 826 are currently shutdown after a fatal early morning crash Friday left one man dead in Miami-Dade, officials said.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the southbound lanes of the Palmetto are closed just before Northwest 154th Street on the way to the Interstate 75 interchange.

Officials said there were four vehicles involved in the crash: a gray Honda, a silver Nissan, a silver Volkswagen, and a white Ford.

All four vehicles were traveling south on State Road 826 within the center outside lane when traffic came to a stop. The driver of the Honda failed to stop in time for traffic ahead and as a result, the Honda collided into the Nissan.

The initial collision caused a series of secondary crashes to occur with the other vehicles, the FHP said.

All southbound lanes of State Road 826 are currently closed. Traffic is being diverted onto NW 154 Street.

Officials confirmed the driver of the Nissan, an adult Hispanic man, died on scene as a result of his injuries.

Traffic cameras show cars bumper to bumper driving past the crash on the right shoulder during heavy morning rush hour.

But video captured by NBC6 shows the complete destruction of the vehicles involved in the fatal crash.

Troopers are on scene investigating the crash, but are urging drivers to seek an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Please check back on NBC6 for updates.