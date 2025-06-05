Southernmost Buoy to be repaired and temporarily replaced later this summer

The City of Key West's most-photographed landmark will be getting a touch up.

The original buoy was created in 1983 by artists Henry Del Valle and Danny Acosta who painted it, and after Hurricane Irma, re-painted the structure.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Due to past storm events, the city has decided to repair the seawall and other damages at the corner of South and Whitehead Streets, which will require the closure of the area and therefore access to the original buoy.

The City of Key West announced in a statement that the original Southernmost Buoy will be temporarily unavailable to visitors and replaced for some time with a temporary buoy.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The city is currently working on constructing the temporary buoy which will be located on the Duval Street Pocket Park at 1400 Duval.

The temporary buoy will still allow visitors and residents the chance to get the same photo opportunity as the area of the original one gets repaired.