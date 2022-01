Key West police are searching for two white men they say placed a Christmas tree in front of the Southernmost Point Buoy landmark and set it on fire.

The fire was extinguished but police say it caused extensive damage to iconic buoy.

The incident occurred between 3 and 3:30 a.m. on New Years Day.

Anyone with information about their identities is asked to call the Key West Police Department at 305-809-1000.