Southwest Florida Man Caught on Camera Breaking Into Cars as Pants Fall Down

Police in Southwest Florida are searching for a man caught on camera breaking into cars – all while trying to keep his pants from falling down at the same time.

NBC affiliate WBBH-TV reports the incidents took place in a Bonita Springs neighborhood recently, where the man could be seen pulling car door handles along a residential area.

“I am a little surprised,” one resident told the station. “It’s more of an affluent area. Not that it can’t happen here, but it’s definitely surprising.”

Victims say the man was able to get away with spare change, pills and a lighter from the cars he got into – but sadly, did not find a belt for his pants.

“Get a belt and keep your pants on,” the resident laughed. “It would be a lot easier to get away.”

Lee County Sheriff’s Office officials did not confirm to the station how many cars were broken into or if any arrests had been made.