Florida

Southwest Florida Woman Finds 7-Foot Alligator in Garage of Her Home

The incident took place in Fort Myers, when Torrie Heathcoats and her husband heard hissing coming from that area of the home

WBBH-TV

A woman in Southwest Florida got quite the site when she opened her garage - an alligator measuring in at seven feet in length.

NBC affiliate WBBH-TV reports the incident took place in Fort Myers, when Torrie Heathcoats and her husband heard hissing coming from that area of the home. When they went into the garage, they found the reptile wandering around.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission officials arrived at the scene and were able to remove the alligator, who was safely taken to an area north of the city and released.

No one was injured in the incident.

