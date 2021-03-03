Miami-Dade

Southwest Miami-Dade Neighborhood Flooded After Car Hits Fire Hydrant

Crews arrived at the scene and took over an hour to shut the water off in the area in an effort to begin the clean-up

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Residents in one Southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood dealt with quite the mess early Wednesday morning after a car hit a fire hydrant.

The crash took place near the intersection of the 2700 block of Southwest 32nd Avenue, when residents in the area say a car ran a stop sign and another vehicle reportedly swerved to avoid a crash and hit the hydrant.

Crews arrived at the scene and took over an hour to shut the water off in the area in an effort to begin the clean-up.

Local

News You Should Know 53 mins ago

6 Things to Know: Racist Rant by Boater Caught on Camera, New Vaccination Site Opens in Miami-Dade

Frontier Airlines 7 hours ago

Argument Over Toddler and Mask Leads to Canceled Flight From Miami

Miami Police have not released details on the incident at this time, but all cars involved stayed on the scene according to witnesses.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

This article tagged under:

Miami-DadeMiami Police Departmentfire hydrant
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us