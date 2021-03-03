Southwest Miami-Dade Neighborhood Flooded After Car Hits Fire Hydrant

Residents in one Southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood dealt with quite the mess early Wednesday morning after a car hit a fire hydrant.

The crash took place near the intersection of the 2700 block of Southwest 32nd Avenue, when residents in the area say a car ran a stop sign and another vehicle reportedly swerved to avoid a crash and hit the hydrant.

Crews arrived at the scene and took over an hour to shut the water off in the area in an effort to begin the clean-up.

Miami Police have not released details on the incident at this time, but all cars involved stayed on the scene according to witnesses.