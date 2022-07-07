SpaceX Successfully Launches 53 Starlink Satellites From Florida

SpaceX successfully completed its 13th launch of the Falcon 9 sending more than 50 Starlink Satellites into low Earth orbit.

The launch occurred Thursday morning in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

The goal of these Starlink Satellites is to provide internet access across the world, especially those communities that are not yet connected.

The mission launched a little after 9 a.m. on Thursday morning. Minutes after, SpaceX confirmed that its Falcon 9 had returned to Earth, landing on the 'Just Read the Instructions' droneship that's located on the Atlantic Ocean.

The deployment of the 53 Starlink Satellites also went smoothly, according to a SpaceX tweet. The satellites were released into low Earth orbit by the rocket's upper stage.

The livestream had ended prior to the deployment of the satellites.

With this latest launch, the Falcon 9 tied the record for most reused booster with another Starlink launch last month.

According to a company statement, the Falcon 9 has previously been used to launch "Crew Demo-2, ANASIS-II, CRS-21, Transporter-1, Transporter-3, and now eight Starlink missions."