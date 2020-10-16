Special Education Teacher at Miami School Facing Child Abuse, Neglect Charges

A special education teacher at a Miami elementary school is facing charges after police said she punched a student and shoved another.

Graciela Reyes-Marino, a teacher at Auburndale Elementary, was arrested Thursday on aggravated child abuse and child neglect charges, an arrest report said.

The report said earlier this month a boy in Reyes-Marino's class had been crying and screaming when she allegedly grabbed him by the wrist and shoved him into a bathroom corridor.

She then closed the doors behind the boy, leaving him alone in a confined area for 3-4 seconds until he started screaming louder, the report said. She then opened the door and walked him to his desk.

During a separate incident, a student who was looking under his desk had been asked to stop multiple times by Reyes-Marino before she punched him on his upper back area with a closed fist, the report said.

"[Reyes-Marino] forcefully lifted [the victim] from the ground, proceeded to kick him in the leg and punch him with a closed fist on his upper back area prior to sitting him down," the report said.

The report said Reyes-Marino denied punching the boy and said she propped the door open for the other student in the corridor.

Reyes-Marino, 60, was booked into jail and later released on bond.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools officials said Reyes-Marino had been employed by the district for about eight years but will be fired.

"Miami-Dade County Public Schools is deeply disturbed about the serious allegations made against the employee. Conduct such as the one she is accused of will not be tolerated," the district said in a statement. "As soon as the allegations surfaced, the individual was reassigned away from the school setting pending the outcome of an investigation by the Miami-Dade Schools Police Department. As a result of this week's arrest, her employment will be terminated and she will be precluded from seeking future work with the District."