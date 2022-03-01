Special Needs Athletes Receive New Sneakers Ahead of 5K

Runners say they are as good and fast as their sneakers, but this won’t be a concern for a group of more than 50 student-athletes with special needs at American Senior High School in Hialeah.

The AP Runners (American Patriots) received brand new sneakers as they prepare for their next big race, the Superintendent’s 5K Challenge.

Their coach Annie Perez, who also founded the group, says the right shoe makes all the difference.

“These kids have displayed unbelievable fitness, commitment, responsibility,” she said.

The shoes were donated by Life Time, a health club operator with locations all over the country, including right here in Miami.

“I’m extraordinarily appreciated the teachers like Annie to give as much as they give and get creative with things like exercise and things that are a little harder to do,” said Frankie Ruiz with Life Time Miami. “When I run out there with those kids see them smiling and sweaty at the same time is an awesome thing.”

The group of runners participated in the Kids Miami Marathon earlier this year. Tuesday, they celebrated their speed and agility alongside their general education peers.

“All students involved with this absolutely love it,” said the school’s principal, Stephen Papp.

They ran, danced, and got their new shoes just days before another big race.

“I’m super excited the kids are getting celebrated at a level where they’re respected in the community and the school and their peers,” said Perez.

She added that it takes a village to make the team a success.

“Without the support of my administration, the teachers, the counselors, the student body, everyone in this building… this program wouldn’t be what it is,” she said.