Special Needs Kids From Nicklaus Children's Hospital Spend Day on Miami Beach

Several children who are ventilator-dependent got a chance to be like any other kid Monday with a day on Miami Beach.

The kids and their families took part in the Dr. Moises Simpser Ventilation Assisted Children’s Center (VACC) Camp.

Some of the patients, like Victor Neigo who has been in the camp for nine years, it's about enjoying the things the love.

"Being able to be with my friends," he said.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

All families got to take part in swimming, sun bathing, flying kites and having lunch on Nikki Beach off Ocean Drive.

“They are in the beach today, tomorrow they will be in Bayside. So it’s the whole family and a lot of volunteers," said program director Dr. Maria Franco.

It will be the first time the event has taken place after a temporary suspension due to the COVID pandemic.

“Seeing his smile just makes my day," said Victor's mother, Paulina Neigo. "We are so thankful.”

Special hand-held ventilators will be provided to children, allowing them to breath without their devices in the water.

"For them, it becomes normal to have a life," said Franco. "And no need to worry because we have therapists, nurses and the fire rescue to support them.”