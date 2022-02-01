Speed-Dating, Candle Making & Romantic Dinners: Ways to Celebrate Valentine's Day in South Florida

With Valentine's Day around the corner, humidity isn't the only thing in the air.

Whether you're spending V-day with your partner or enjoying the single life with friends, South Florida is scattered with events throughout the month of love.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Here are some of the best ways to spend your Valentine's Day.

Galentine's Candle-Making Party (Hallandale Beach)

Grab your "Galentines" and treat yourselves to a fun night of candle-making, complimentary mini spa treatments, an open bar, small bites and music! Melanated Beauty Spa, which aims to serve the beauty needs of the BIPOC community, promises a night of fun and self-care to celebrate their first-ever Galentine's Day event.

When: Saturday, Feb. 5 at 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Where: Melanated Beauty Spa, 102 NE 2nd Ave., Hallandale Beach

Admission: Free

For more information, click here.

Love at First Sight Speed Dating (Fort Lauderdale)

Looking for love in all the wrong places? Lucky for you, The Real Speed Dating is back with its "Love at First Sight" pre-Valentine's Day event this year. The event, hosted by Mental Health Specialist Vanessa Charles, offers a fun (and safe) way to mix and mingle with up to 10 people in one event — an opportunity you don't see every day during a pandemic. What are you waiting for?

When: Wednesday, Feb. 9 at 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Where: The Easton Rooftop Pool + Lounge, 721 N Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale

Admission: $15

For more information, click here.

Culinarium: Valentine's Day Dinner (Miami)

Learn how to cook a 4-course Valentine's Day dinner with Chef Paulette Bilsky-Phillips at the Miami Culinary Institute. This event is perfect for couples, friend groups or anyone looking to learn fine dining from an expert. With this pre-Valentine's Day event, you'll learn everything you need to know to surprise your date with an easy and delicious meal on Feb. 14. Chef Paulette will also create a shopping list with modifications to meet your dietary needs as you prepare your meal.

When: Thursday, Feb. 10 at 6:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Where: Miami Culinary Institute, 415 NE 2nd Ave, Miami

Admission: $85

For more information, click here.

Forever Lit Candle-Making Class (North Miami Beach)

Whether it’s date night or girls' night, anyone would enjoy this "Forever Lit" candle-making class. The class, hosted by 8:Twenty8, promises a night of music, cheesecake and candle making at Sweet Delight Cheesecakes. The event is also BYOB (for wine only)! All candle-making supplies and a cheesecake dessert of your choice are all included in the cost of your ticket, which must be purchased online in advance.

When: Saturday, Feb. 12 at 7 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Where: Sweet Delight Cheesecakes, 1550 NE 165th St, North Miami Beach

Admission: $45 per person; $83 for a couple; $160 for a group of 4

For more information, click here.

Galentine's Day Brunch (Miami Beach)

Spend the afternoon at Jose Mendin's chic hotel eatery for Galentine's Day brunch with the girls. Habitat serves contemporary Spanish fare made with sustainable ingredients. The menu will feature brunch favorites and the venue will have live entertainment by a violinist and DJ duo. Grab your gals and reserve your table today!

When: Sunday, Feb. 13 at 12 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Habitat, 2341 Collins Ave, Miami Beach

For more information, click here.

Galentine's Day: Connect + Celebrate (Miami Beach)

In the spirit of Galentine's Day, grab a few gals and join 1 Beach Club for a spiritual sunset experience led by Sabrina Badeaux of Kanekshun. The event features "heart chakra guided meditation, a sound bath, and a guided letter writing activity paired with curated beats." A more relaxing way to celebrate Valentine's Day, this event is "designed to provide transformational growth through aligning with our heart chakra."

When: Sunday Feb. 13 at 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Where: 1 Beach Club, 2341 Collins Ave, Miami Beach

Admission: $40

For more information, click here.

Love at Sea Sunset Music Cruise (Miami)

Looking for a romantic way to celebrate Valentine's Day with your partner? Look no further than the Love at Sea Sunset Music Cruise. This 2-hour boat ride will showcase the best views of the Miami Skyline, all during sunset. The cruise also sets the v-day mood with music by DJ Oscar, an hour-long open bar, roses and chocolates!

When: Sunday, Feb. 13 at 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Where: Miami River, 400 SE 2nd Ave, Miami

Admission: $40

For more information, click here.

Valentine's Day Speed Dating Event (Delray Beach)

Spending Valentine's Day without a Valentine? Come to Delray Beach Market for a night of drinking and speed dating! This event is designed to facilitate "real connections with real people." After all, why spend the night with one date when you can have 20?

When: Monday, Feb. 14 at 7 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Where: Delray Beach Market, 33 SE 3rd Ave, Delray Beach

Admission: $25

For more information, click here.

A Night in Paris Under the Stars (Boca Raton)

Celebrate Valentine's Day under the stars at The Addison. The event promises to be romantic, picturesque and authentically Parisian. Guests will be greeted with a champagne and cheese reception — in true Parisian style — followed by a five-course sit-down dinner and full open-bar. Dining, musicians and performers will entertain you tableside.

When: Monday, Feb. 14 at 7 p.m.

Where: The Addison, 1500 S Ocean Blvd, Boca Raton

Admission: $275 per person (tickets must be pre-purchased here in advance)

For more information, click here.

Valentine's Day: Share the Love (Miami Beach)

The Share The Love event at 1 Beach Club is a unique and fun way for any couple to spend Valentine's Day. The event features heart-opening meditation and a sound experience designed to "enhance and deepen your relationship." Couples will also enjoy a guided letter writing activity and sip a glass of complimentary rosé.

When: Monday, Feb. 14 at 6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Where: 1 Beach Club, 2341 Collins Ave, Miami Beach

Admission: $35

For more information, click here.

Moonlight & Music Concert (Miami)

The Moonlight & Music Valentine’s Day Concert at the Deering Estate offers fun for everyone, regardless of relationship status. Couples, singles and friends alike will all have the opportunity to celebrate their love at this outdoor concert under the stars. This year’s featured musical artist is Keba with an opening performance by The French Horn Collective. Guests can pack a romantic picnic, preorder dinner for onsite pickup or even purchase food when you arrive. This is the perfect event to settle into a lawn chair or cozy up on a blanket and enjoy some music.

When: Monday, Feb. 14 at 8 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Where: Deering Estate, 16701 SW 72nd Ave, Miami

Admission: $60 general admission

For more information, click here.