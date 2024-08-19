Speeding Tesla driver charged in crash that left 2 dead in Broward now behind bars

A Tesla driver who was allegedly speeding when he was involved in a major multi-vehicle crash in unincorporated Broward County over the weekend that killed two people is now behind bars.

The crash involved three vehicles in the area of Northwest 27th Avenue and Northwest Sixth Street just before 4 p.m. on Aug. 11.

Gavin Dorvil, 19, of Lauderdale Lakes is facing several charges including two counts of vehicular homicide and one count of reckless driving, Broward criminal court records showed.

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, Dorvil was driving a 2023 Tesla Model 3, traveling westbound at a high rate of speed on Northwest Sixth Street approaching the intersection at Northwest 27th Avenue, when he collided with the driver of a 2023 Dodge Durango.

Investigators said the T-bone-style collision then caused the Durango to strike a 2024 Chevrolet Trax, causing the Trax to roll over onto its roof. Meanwhile, the Tesla and Durango crashed through a chain link fence surrounding a cemetery, where each vehicle came to a final rest, officials said.

Godwin Ogiste, owner of a nearby food truck, witnessed the horrific crash and rushed over to help.

"It was crazy. I was pulling people out. It was very tragic to see," Ogiste explained. "I see all the smoke. I see all the cars piled up on top of each other. The one car flipped over in the street."

Several people were taken to the Broward Health Medical Center for treatment and two were pronounced dead, BSO confirmed.

Investigators revealed the driver and a passenger of the Durango were the two people who did not survive, while a third occupant was in critical condition.

The victims were later identified as Lisa Jackson and Geraldine Francis. The person critically injured is a juvenile female, officials said.

Dorvil's mother told NBC6 that his leg was amputated on Tuesday. She said she didn't know much about what her son was doing.

“He always told me he’s doing business," Roseline Dorvil told NBC6 on Tuesday. “... I can tell you yes, he’s a good kid because I don’t know nothing he do.”

The Broward Sheriff's Office told NBC6 that they were investigating whether BSO units were pursuing the Tesla ahead of the tragedy. A spokesperson for BSO confirmed that deputies recovered a firearm from the scene, believed to have come from the Tesla.

The BSO spokesperson also said Wednesday that two deputies have been placed on restricted administrative assignment while an Internal Affairs investigation into the incident continues.

Records showed Dorvil had been arrested on July 15 on charges of carrying a concealed firearm, grand theft of a firearm and resisting without violence. He has yet to go before a judge for a bond hearing.

While detectives believe excessive speed was a factor in the crash, they said impairment is not suspected at this time. The circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation.