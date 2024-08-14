Speeding Tesla driver may have caused multi-vehicle crash that left 2 dead in Broward

At least two people were killed in a major multi-vehicle crash in unincorporated Broward County on Sunday afternoon and a speeding Tesla driver may have caused the tragedy.

The Broward Sheriff's Office is now trying to determine whether BSO units were pursuing the Tesla prior to the crash.

The crash involved three vehicles in the area of Northwest 27th Avenue and Northwest Sixth Street just before 4 p.m. Sunday, according to Broward Sheriff's Office's PIO.

The 19-year-old driver of a 2023 Tesla Model 3 was traveling westbound at a high rate of speed on Northwest Sixth Street approaching the intersection at Northwest 27th Avenue, when he collided with the driver of a 2023 Dodge Durango, BSO confirmed.

Deputies identified the Tesla's driver as Gavin Dorvil, 19, of Lauderdale Lakes.

Investigators said the T-bone style collision then caused the Durango to strike a 2024 Chevrolet Trax, causing the Trax to roll over onto its roof. Meanwhile, the Tesla and Durango crashed through a chain link fence surrounding a cemetery, where each vehicle came to a final rest, BSO stated.

Several people were taken to the Broward Health Medical Center for treatment and two were pronounced dead, BSO confirmed.

Investigators later revealed the driver and a passenger of the Durango were the two people who did not survive, while a third occupant was in critical condition.

Godwin Ogiste, owner of a nearby food truck, witnessed the horrific crash and rushed over to help.

"It was crazy. I was pulling people out. It was very tragic to see," Ogiste explained. "I see all the smoke. I see all the cars piled up on top of each other. The one car flipped over in the street."

The Broward Sheriff's Office told NBC6 on Tuesday that they were investigating whether BSO units were pursuing the Tesla ahead of the tragedy. The PIO confirmed that deputies recovered a firearm from the scene, believe to have come from the Tesla.

The BSO has not released any possible charges related to this case.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.