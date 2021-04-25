Sperm Whale Found Stranded On the Shore in St. Lucie County

A sperm whale stranded itself Saturday on the shores of Herman's Bay Beach on Hutchinson Island.
Officials with Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission were monitoring the whale.
One witness, Cristina Maldonado, told NBC affiliate WPTV that she just happened to be walking by and captured the images of the stranded whale with rope with a large rope wrapped around its lower jaw.
Maldonado said officials on the beach told her autopsy results on the whale may take up to six months.