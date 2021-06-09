Spirit Airlines Expanding to MIA With First Flights Expected in October

South Florida-based Spirit Airlines is planning on expanding to Miami International Airport with new fights expected as early as October.

The company announced Tuesday that they're planning to fly from MIA to 30 domestic and international destinations beginning on Oct. 6.

Be prepared for the 2021 hurricane season! Download our our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts and alerts.

"The procedure for starting service at MIA requires that we make a public filing outlining the routes we intend to operate before we can obtain gate and counter space at the airport," Spirit said in a statement. "Flight times and pricing will follow once we complete the coordination of space at the airport, and we may adjust our final schedule based on the outcome of that process."

Spirit is already the largest airline operating out of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and said they are adding more flights there, with FLL departures expected to reach 100 per day for the first time in July.

With the addition of MIA, Spirit will serve seven of Florida’s ten largest airports.

"I proudly welcome the expansion of Spirit Airlines to Miami-Dade County, which is more amazing news for our residents, our tourism industry and our economy," Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said in a statement. "Welcoming one of America’s leading airlines that is headquartered right here in South Florida makes this announcement even more special."

The expected routes from MIA include:

Destination: Flights Available: Start Date:

Atlantic City (ACY) Daily Oct. 6

Atlanta (ATL) Daily Oct. 6

Baltimore (BWI) Daily Oct. 6

Bogota (BOG)* Daily Oct. 6

Guatemala City (GUA)* 4x per week Oct. 6

Medellin (MDE)* Daily Oct. 6

Newark (EWR) Daily Oct. 6

Port-au-Prince (PAP)* Daily Oct. 6

Santo Domingo (SDQ)* Daily Oct. 6

San Salvador (SAL)* 3x per week Oct. 7

Barranquilla (BAQ)* Daily Nov. 17

Boston (BOS) Daily Nov. 17

Cali (CLO)* Daily Nov. 17

Chicago O’Hare (ORD) Daily Nov. 17

Cleveland (CLE) Daily Nov. 17

Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) Daily Nov. 17

Denver (DEN) Daily Nov. 17

Detroit (DTW) Daily Nov. 17

Hartford-Bradley (BDL) Daily Nov. 17

Houston Intercont. (IAH) Daily Nov. 17

Las Vegas (LAS) Daily Nov. 17

Myrtle Beach (MYR) Daily Nov. 17

NY LaGuardia (LGA) 2x per day Nov. 17

Orlando (MCO) Daily Nov. 17

Philadelphia (PHL) Daily Nov. 17

Raleigh-Durham (RDU) Daily Nov. 17

San Pedro Sula (SAP)* Daily Nov. 17

San José, C.R. (SJO)* 4x per week Nov. 17

San Juan (SJU) Daily Nov. 17

St. Thomas (STT) 3x per week Nov. 18

*subject to government approval