Key West

Sportfishing Captain Donates Catch to Florida Keys Residents

NBC Universal, Inc.

Florida Keys sportfishing captain Mike Weinhofer hasn’t had charter clients since the new coronavirus closed the Keys to visitors in March, but he’s still fishing.

Weinhofer has operated Key West Florida Fishing Charters for more than 30 years. In the past six weeks, he and his crew have caught, filleted and distributed about 624 bags in the Keys, where the tourism industry employs half of the workforce.

“I started giving away free fish just to help out,” Weinhofer said Thursday evening, after he took his two daughters out fishing. “You know, a lot of people are having a tough time right now.”

Local

Miami-Dade County 21 hours ago

Miami-Dade Public Libraries Offering Outdoor Pick-Up Service For Pre-Ordered Materials

food distribution Apr 27

Where to Find Food Distributions Happening This Week in South Florida

After a day on the water, he fillets the catch and texts people on his “request list” to pick it up at his slip at Key West’s Charter Boat Row.

“The best part is when people send you pictures of the fish they’ve cooked, and the smiles and the happy faces,” Weinhofer said.

The program has received assistance from some of Weinhofer’s past charter clients, who have sent fuel money for his boat. Other local charter captains and guides have donated additional fish for distribution.

“This is a really big help to the whole community and for everybody here that’s hungry,” said Key West resident Liam O’Kelly as he picked up a bag of fish Thursday night.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Key WestcoronavirusFlorida Keyscharter fishing
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us