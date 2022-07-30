Spotty Morning Showers, Hot Sunny Afternoon Saturday Across South Florida

We remain locked into the same old pattern.

Expect spotty morning showers and more afternoon sun with a noticeable beach breeze.

Highs will once again top out around 90. The only downside to the breeze is that rip currents will appear at our beaches and Biscayne Bay will see a moderate chop.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Look for an almost identical forecast Sunday.

Rain chances slowly rise next week with 40-50% of us seeing rain each day...especially by mid/late week. Winds will be a drop lighter, so expect temperatures to push into the low-90s.