Spotty Morning Showers in South Florida As Temps, Humidity Increase in Afternoon

If you are heading out to work this morning, pack an umbrella. Morning spotty showers will give way to a rain-free Tuesday afternoon.

It will be warm, humid and a bit breezy as highs push to the upper 80s, but feels like temperatures will top the mid-upper-90s.

The breeze is keeping a high rip current risk for Broward and Miami-Dade beaches, along with a small craft advisory for the Florida Straits.

Winds will turn a little more southerly and die down a bit later this week and the temperatures will rise accordingly. Look for temperatures in the 90s by Friday and into the weekend with a few possible storms as well.

In the Tropics, we are still watching the southwestern Caribbean.

An area of low pressure is expected to form here Wednesday or Thursday. This low has a 30% chance of tropical development as it drifts toward central America. Heavy rain is expected there, but will bring no impact to South Florida.