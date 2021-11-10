Spotty Showers Across South Florida Wednesday Before Days of Rain

Conditions are decent in South Florida Wednesday with only a few spotty showers — but rain chances are expected to increase in the coming days followed by fronts sliding through on the weekend.

You can already feel the temperatures and humidity creeping up early Wednesday and it will continue to rise from here. Look for spotty showers early, giving way to a decent afternoon as highs push into the low to mid-80s.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

We are also looking at another day of breezy conditions near the coast. The rip current risk remains high and a small craft advisory is still in place, although it may be dropped by the afternoon.

Rain chances creep higher by the end of the week with Friday offering the best shower and thunderstorm chances. Highs will continue to top out in the mid-80s.

A couple of fronts will slide through on Saturday and I think you'll like the result. We will keep a few showers and storms in the forecast Saturday, but Sunday looks great from start to finish. Lows will return to the 60s with highs in the 70s. The humidity will be nice and low too!