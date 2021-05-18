South Florida

Spotty Showers, Breezy Yet Warm Temperatures in South Florida As Highs Remain Below Average

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

If you are planning to head out to the beach today, you may want to rethink your plans.

Winds are picking up and it looks like it will stay that way for most of the week.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Local

Miami Beach 8 hours ago

Newly Released Video Shows Suspects at South Beach Hotel on the Night Tourist Died

cruises 8 hours ago

Man Turned to NBC 6 Responds for Help in $40,000 Cruise Refund Fight

We are currently under a high risk of rip currents and a small craft advisory will go into effect starting early Tuesday afternoon.

You'll notice some showers on the breeze as well with rain chances a little lower second half of the day.

Highs will be slightly below average, topping out in the mid-80s. Humidity is on the low side too. Shower chances remain between 30-40% through Thursday before dropping Friday and into the weekend. Highs will stay consistently in the mid-80s, typical for this time of the year.

This article tagged under:

South FloridaMiami-DadeBroward
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us