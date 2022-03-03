Spotty Showers Thursday Across South Florida Give Way to Breezier Weekend

While parts of South Florida may be dodging raindrops on Thursday, it will give way to both a drier and breezier end to the work week and weekend.

After a spotty shower or two early Thursday, look for lots of sunshine and seasonable temperatures. Morning 60s will turn into afternoon low 80s.

Rain chances are looking lower than previously forecast for the weekend, so keep those outdoor plans. Rain chances will remain around 10 percent, but winds will become quite gusty.

This could make your boat and beach plans a little trickier. We will be a little warmer with morning numbers in the low 70s and afternoon temperatures in the low 80s.

Winds turn a little more southernly next week and the temperatures will continue to climb. Look for morning numbers in the 70s with mid-80s each afternoon. Rain chances will be a little higher, about 20 percent or so.

