Spotty Storms Tuesday Across South Florida as Temperatures Remain Hot

South Florida will not catch a break from spotty storms across the area Tuesday - and also won't catch a break from the scorching hot temperatures.

You may notice a little dust on your Tuesday and this will once again keep rain chances down a touch. The best chances for rain will likely come after lunch, well inland from the coast.

Highs will push into the low 90s with feels like temperatures above 100. Wednesday will also offer up low rain chances, but this time around the chances will be highest during the first half of the day.

Rain chances move higher as we roll into the weekend with roughly half of us seeing storms each day. It's a little early, but Sunday will be a touch drier than Saturday. Highs will top out around 90.