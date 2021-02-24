Spring Break 2021: Miami Beach Imposes Enhanced Safety Measures

As more college students flock to South Beach for spring break, the city faces challenges with city services, staffing and resources.

Because of this, Miami Beach administration has imposed several enhanced safety measures during the “High Impact Period” now through April 12 to ensure the public health, safety and welfare of both residents and visitors.

As a reminder, the citywide midnight curfew remains in effect as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to loom in Florida.

Traffic Plan

In an effort to reduce the amount of traffic around the South of Fifth Street (“SOFI”) neighborhood, the Miami Beach Police Department will implement a traffic plan every weekend in March.

Drivers will be able to access the SOFI neighborhood only via Alton Road and Washington Avenue where police officers will be assigned to the two designated entrances.

License Plate Reader police details will be positioned on access points to Miami Beach, including the MacArthur and Julia Tuttle causeways. If necessary, the MacArthur Causeway will be closed to incoming traffic.

Parking

A $20 one-time flat parking rate per vehicle will be imposed at all city parking garages in the Art Deco Cultural District, except for access card holders. This includes garages at 7 Street and Collins Avenue, 12 Street and Washington Avenue, 13 Street and Collins Avenue and the Anchor Garage on 16 Street.

These garages will operate at 50% capacity. Once each garage reaches its capacity, security will limit access to card holders, city residents, area hotel guests and area employees. ID will be required to prove eligibility.

On-street parking will be prohibited along Collins Avenue in the Art Deco Cultural District, but on-street parking between Collins Avenue and Ocean Drive and 5 and 15 Streets will only be available to residents with a Residential Zone 5 parking permit.

Illegal Boat Charters and Party Boats

In collaboration with the U.S. Coast Guard, the Miami Beach Police Department’s Marine Patrol will be enforcing local, state and federal laws with respect to vessel operations due to an increase in illegal charters.

Short-term Rentals

Short-term rentals, where permitted, will be limited to a maximum occupancy of 10.

City Staffing

Staffing levels for Police, Code Compliance and Fire Rescue will be enhanced throughout the duration of the High Impact Period.

Miami Beach has launched a multi-tiered marketing campaign that includes geotargeted digital and social media advertising to better inform visitors during the High Impact Periods.

