Spring break 2024: Miami Beach commissioners discuss safety

The topic of spring break is taking center stage at a Miami Beach Commission meeting on Wednesday.

Commissioners will be focusing on a resolution that will give city leaders the ability to implement a state of emergency for the area if spring breakers get out of hand this year.

The resolution will reportedly revolve around curfews, sales of alcohol and law enforcement -- among other topics.

It follows a chaotic 2023 spring break in Miami Beach that saw 488 arrests — more than 230 of which were felony offenses, according to Miami Beach Police. More than 100 firearms were seized.