Spring break 2024: Miami Beach commissioners discuss safety

The topic of spring break is taking center stage at a Miami Beach Commission meeting on Wednesday.
Commissioners will be focusing on a resolution that will give city leaders the ability to implement a state of emergency for the area if spring breakers get out of hand this year.
The resolution will reportedly revolve around curfews, sales of alcohol and law enforcement -- among other topics.
It follows a chaotic 2023 spring break in Miami Beach that saw 488 arrests — more than 230 of which were felony offenses, according to Miami Beach Police. More than 100 firearms were seized.
Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.