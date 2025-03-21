Spring break crowd broken up on Sunny Isles Beach, but Miami Beach mostly quiet

Police broke up a spring break crowd on Sunny Isles Beach on Friday as things have remained relatively quiet in South Florida for the start of one of the busiest weekends of the season.

Chopper 6 was over the crowd that was gathered on the sand near 174th Street.

Sunny Isles Beach Police said they responded and disbursed the large, "non-permitted spring break gathering" on the beach.

An aerial view of Fort Lauderdale Beach showed plenty of free space on the sand, and it was a similar story on Miami Beach.

It's a sharp contrast from years past, when Miami Beach would be notorious for spring break shenanigans including fights, gunfire and rowdy behavior.

Miami Beach has cracked down in recent years and this year continued to implement strict measures to keep troublemakers from showing up.

Parking garages and surface lots are closed, parking rates were increased, towing rates were doubled, and DUI and security checkpoints have been implemented.

Since the end of February, Miami Beach Police have made 352-spring break related arrests, 13 percent less than last year.