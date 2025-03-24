Miami Beach spring break restrictions continue after strictest weekends keep city calm

The strictest spring break measures on Miami Beach are behind us as the city soaks up a reduction in arrests (so far).

An aerial view of Miami Beach on Friday showed plenty of free space on the sand, a sharp contrast from years past, when the city would be notorious for spring break shenanigans including fights, gunfire and rowdy behavior.

This is the second year of Miami Beach's crack down on this particular season. In 2024, the city said it was "Breaking Up With Spring Break," and this year it launched the initiative "Spring Break Reality Check."

Parking garages and surface lots were closed, parking rates were increased, towing rates were doubled, and DUI and security checkpoints have been implemented.

From February 25 through March 22, Miami Beach police have made 374 spring break-related arrests, which is 14 percent less than last year, according to Public Information Office Chris Bess.

Bess said that represents "a positive outcome!"

Restrictions continue through the last weekend in March. See them all here.

Miami Beach spring break 2025 road closures

Each Thursday through Sunday in March:

The Miami Beach Police Department (MBPD) will implement a traffic plan beginning at 6 p.m. each Thursday through Sunday to reduce traffic impacts around the South of Fifth (SoFi), West Avenue and Flamingo Park neighborhoods.

Motorists can access the SoFi neighborhood via Alton Road, Washington Avenue and Collins Avenue.

The Flamingo Park neighborhood can only be accessed via Alton Road.

Local access restrictions will be enforced on some city streets to limit traffic and improve mobility for residents and business patrons.

Additionally, on Thursday, March 6 through Sunday, March 9; Thursday, March 13 through Sunday, March 16; and Thursday, March 20 through Sunday, March 23.