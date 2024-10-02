Sprint out of singledom: Run club combines fitness and flirting in Pembroke Pines

In a world dominated by dating apps, swiping left or right has become the norm. But now, singles are kicking the screens to the curb and lacing up their running shoes for a more active approach to finding love.

Sprint Society, a running club that meets twice a week in Pembroke Pines, offers an alternative for those tired of the online dating grind.

Jeffrey Memnon, one of the co-founders of Sprint Society, explains that the goal is simple.

"We want to build community," he told NBC 6.

Whether you're a seasoned runner or just starting out, Sprint Society welcomes everyone.

"You can run or walk with us," says Memnon. "Start with a mile or two, and as you get more comfortable, you can gradually build up."

Sprint Society has been growing rapidly, recently hitting a milestone of over 100 participants in one of their sessions.

"To be honest, the response has been amazing," says Memnon.

The club’s most popular event, by far, is the Wednesday night "Mingle Run." It’s a casual way for people to meet while working out.

“If you’re single, you wear a black shirt. If you’re taken, you wear a different color. It’s a simple way to tell who’s available," David Charles, another co-founder of the club says.

Newcomer Celi Bell Bonilla recently moved to South Florida from New York.

"One of my worries was feeling alone when I came down here," she admits. "But immediately, Tony approached me at the gym and asked if I ran. I said no, but I’d give it a try. Since then, I’ve met so many people, and I’m so grateful."

While the club does have a social focus, improving fitness is also a major draw. Fitness Trainer Tony Alexandria emphasizes the importance of running for overall health.

"Running is key to cardiovascular health and day-to-day activities," he says.

After the runs, Sprint Society often organizes social activities, like coffee meetups or game nights, offering even more opportunities for members to connect.

For anyone interested in joining, the next Mingle Run is at Pines City Center on Wednesday at 7 p.m., with regular Saturday runs starting at 8 a.m.

Whether you're there to find love, make friends or just get in shape, Sprint Society offers a unique way to mix fitness and fun.