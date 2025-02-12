St. Lucie corrections deputy arrested after road rage incident: Police

An off-duty St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office corrections deputy was arrested following a road rage incident involving two 18-year-olds, officials said.

Devin Mills, 56, was charged with burglary with assault or battery.

Mills has since been placed on unpaid administrative leave.

“It’s disappointing anytime a law enforcement officer’s involved in a situation such as this that leads to an arrest," said Sgt. Dominick Mesiti with Port St. Lucie Police.

According to PSLPD, officers arrived at a residence after receiving reports of a fight that happened on Monday at the 100 block of South West Tulip Road.

Police said the 18-year-old victim was in the passenger seat while an 18-year-old female was driving them when a Ford SUV in front of them abruptly hit the brakes and blocked them.

Mills, who was driving the SUV, police said, got out of and approached the victim and said they were driving too close to his vehicle.

During their interaction, the victims pulled out their cellphones and began recording Mills who reached into the passenger window and grabbed the victim, pulling him as he tried to take his phone, police said.

After reviewing the cellphone video, officers found two witnesses who corroborated what the victim said.

During their investigation, officers located Mills at his home and he was taken into custody without any issue.