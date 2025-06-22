St. Thomas Aquinas student killed, 4 classmates injured in Pompano Beach rollover crash

A rollover crash in Pompano Beach that killed a 16-year-old driver and sent four other teenagers to the hospital were students from St. Thomas Aquinas, the school confirmed.

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, the crash happened on Friday at around 7:50 p.m. in the 200 block of West Copans Road.

BSO said that a 2019 Mercedes Benz CLA 250, driven by the 16-year-old was traveling westbound on West Copans Road approaching Leisure Boulevard.

Another vehicle, a 2021 Toyota Sienna driven by an 82-year-old man, was going south on Leisure Boulevard toward West Copans Road when at one point, the Toyota turned left and collided with the Mercedes.

The teen behind the wheel of the Mercedes lost control, and the car rolled onto its roof and slid southwest across the roadway and into the path of eastbound traffic, the sheriff's office said.

The Mercedes then crashed with a 2015 Lexus RX 350.

A fourth car, deputies said, was going east on West Copans Road when it was hit by debris as the Mercedes slid by it.

Three 17-year-old boys and a 17-year-old girl were inside the Mercedes driven by the 16-year-old boy.

The 16-year-old driver did not survive the crash.

His identity and the identities of the four other students have not been disclosed.

St. Thomas Aquinas released the following statement on their Instagram:

The other drivers involved in the crash were not injured.