Stabbing Suspect in Custody After Barricading Himself in Miami Apartment: Police

Miami Police said the incident took place at the apartment located on N. Bayshore Drive between Northeast 19th and 21st Streets

A man accused of stabbing another man surrendered to police after he barricaded himself on the balcony of a Miami apartment Wednesday, officials said.

Miami Police said the incident took place at the apartment located on N. Bayshore Drive between Northeast 19th and 21st Streets.

According to police, it was a domestic argument that led to the stabbing. The victim, who was not identified, was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in serious but stable condition.

The alleged suspect later barricaded himself on the balcony. Miami Police were eventually able to take the man into custody.

Police did not say what charges he may face.

