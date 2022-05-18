Stadium Renovation Deal Keeps Marlins in Jupiter for Spring Training Through 2049

A new deal aimed to renovate the spring training home of the Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals will keep the teams spending the preseason in South Florida for over 20 more years.

NBC affiliate WPTV-TV reports the $75.1 million bond deal was approved unanimously Tuesday by the Palm Beach County Commission for Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium in Jupiter.

"We need to keep baseball in Jupiter," Palm Beach County Commissioner Maria Marino said after the vote.

The deal will include field renovations, clubhouse renovations for both teams and new concessions stands.

"Other locations could attract those teams to make a decision to move because agreements will be up in a couple of years," Glenn Jergensen, executive director of the Tourism Development Council of Palm Beach County, said.

The stadium opened prior to spring training in the 1998 season, with the Marlins moving to the location in 2003. Both teams have a minor league franchise that plays in the stadium during the season.