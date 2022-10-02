Staggering Recovery Ahead, Florida Fights on After Hurricane Ian

Rescuers evacuated stunned survivors from areas cut off by Hurricane Ian and Florida's death toll climbed sharply, as hundreds of thousands of people were still sweltering without power days after the monster storm rampaged through the state.

Flooded roadways and washed-out bridges to barrier islands left many people isolated, amid limited cellphone service and a lack of basic amenities such as water, electricity and the internet.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Saturday that multibillionaire businessman Elon Musk was providing some 120 Starlink satellites to “help bridge some of the communication issues.” Starlink, a satellite-based internet system created by Musk's SpaceX, will provide high-speed connectivity.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Florida utilities were working to restore power. As of Sunday, customers without power dropped to 864,000, down from a peak of 2.67 million.

Since Wednesday over 1,100 rescues were made by first responders and others, and there were likely many more that weren’t reported, Governor Ron DeSantis said at a news conference Saturday.

In total, at least 73 people have died in the state due to the effects of Hurricane Ian. The highest number of deaths were in Lee County which jumped to 35 and Charlotte County to 23, according to a report from the Florida Medical Examiners Commission.

The Florida Medical Examiners Commission confirmed 73 deaths as of Saturday afternoon.

In Washington, the White House announced that President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden would travel to Florida on Wednesday. But a brief statement did not release any details of the planned visit to the state.

The bridge to Pine Island, the largest barrier island off Florida’s Gulf Coast, was destroyed by the storm, leaving it accessible only by boat or air. The volunteer group Medic Corps, which responds to natural disasters worldwide with pilots, paramedics and doctors, went door-to-door asking residents if they wanted to be evacuated.

Some flew out by helicopter, and people described the horror of being trapped in their homes as water kept rising.

“The water just kept pounding the house and we watched, boats, houses — we watched everything just go flying by,” Joe Conforti said, fighting back tears. He said if it wasn’t for his wife, who suggested they get up on a table to avoid the rising water, he wouldn’t have made it: “I started to lose sensibility, because when the water’s at your door and it’s splashing on the door and you’re seeing how fast it’s moving, there’s no way you’re going to survive that.”

River flooding posed a major challenge at times to rescue and supply delivery efforts. The Myakka River washed over a stretch of Interstate 75, forcing a traffic-snarling highway closure for a while before officials said later Saturday that it could be reopened.

While swollen rivers have crested or are near cresting, the levels aren’t expected to drop significantly for days, National Weather Service meteorologist Tyler Fleming said.

At Port Sanibel Marina in Fort Myers, Florida, the storm surge pushed several boats and a dock onshore. Charter captain Ryan Kane said his vessel was so badly damaged that he was unable to use it to help rescue people, and now it will be a long time before he can take clients fishing again.

“There’s a hole in the hull. It took water in the motors. It took water in everything,” he said, adding: “You know, boats are supposed to be in the water, not in parking lots."

In the once pristine Vanderbilt Beach community in Naples, residents faced the daunting task of cleaning massive amounts of tainted mud from flooded homes.

"There’s chemicals in the mud that you can see swirling, didn’t know which chemicals," Bobbi Mendez said.

With no help from FEMA – as of yet – she worries about what else Hurricane Ian may have left behind.

Amid the devastation, efforts to aid those left with little to nothing ramped up throughout the area. Massive temporary shelters were set up in the parking lot of the Hertz Arena in Estero where helicopters were seen dropping survivors.

The National Guard set up food and water at distribution centers where long lines of residents waited for food and water.

Food and water distribution centers opened up Saturday morning Southwest Florida. The line of vehicles was steady all day.

“It’s as awful as it looks, but we’re here. We’re survivors, we’re going to make it,” said a Fort Myers resident.