Multiple Injured After Panic Causes Stampede at Miami-Dade County Youth Fair

Panic ensued Saturday night at the Miami-Dade County Youth Fair, sparking a stampede that left multiple people with minor injuries and prompted a large police presence.

Miami-Dade Police said a group of kids began running at the fair site, causing other people to be alarmed.

A large number of first responders were dispatched to the scene. It's unclear how many people were hurt.

"All reports of an incident at the Dade County Youth Fair have been deemed unfounded," police told NBC 6. "There are no threats to public safety."

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Police also confirmed that reports of a shooting were false.

The department tweeted that they were aware of an incident at the fair but did not specify.

We are aware of reports of an incident at @miamiyouthfair. There is no credibility to these reports or threats to public safety. As always, we remind our residents to remain vigilant. If you see something, say something. For emergencies dial 9-1-1 immediately. pic.twitter.com/shFA6zMg2h — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) March 26, 2023

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

Editor's note: This story has been updated.