Standoff Shooting After Four Men Attempt to Steal Luxury Cars From Miami Beach Home: Police

A quiet, residential street in Miami Beach became the scene of a shooting and standoff after police say four men jumped over the gate of a home and attempted to steal four luxury cars.

Three of the men managed to steal two of the vehicles, a Porsche 911 and a Lamborghini Urus, but not before a security guard at the home shot one of the suspects sitting inside a Range Rover.

Miami Beach Police say the man inside the Range Rover refused to surrender to officers leading to a late night standoff. Eventually, he surrendered and was transported to the hospital in critical but stable condition.

“We see that they’re like making a plan to get the guy but then the guy was basically sitting in the car,” said neighbor Naomi Stern.

The man in the Range Rover was detained, but has not been formally charged. His alleged accomplices remain on the run, driving a white Porsche 911 with license plate QQIK17 and a green Lamborghini Urus with license plate QGLI53.

If you see any of the vehicles call Crimestoppers at 305-471-TIPS.