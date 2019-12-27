South Florida

Starbucks Hosting ‘Pop-Up Parties’ With Free Beverage at Select South Florida Locations

The company will host the parties at over 1,000 stores across the country starting Friday and running until December 31st.

<strong>285,714,285 Cups of Starbucks Coffee</strong>
Coffee lovers across South Florida could have a chance to get a free Starbucks beverage thanks to the company’s latest venture into the world of ‘Pop-Up Parties.’

The company will host the parties at over 1,000 stores across the country starting Friday and running until December 31st. From 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., customers who go to select stores can get a free tall hot or cold handcrafted expresso beverage.

As of Friday, the only location in the area is the Starbucks located at the intersection of Broward Boulevard and Federal Highway – but additional locations will be announced each day through the 31st.

You can find each location by clicking on this link.

