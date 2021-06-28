State Attorney's Office Activates Price Gouging Hotline Regarding Surfside Collapse

The Miami-Dade State Attorney's office announced Monday that a hotline is open for people to report incidents of price gouging in relation to the Surfside condo collapse.

Law enforcement has received reports of possible price gouging at area hotels, the state attorney's office said.

"We are joining efforts with the Miami-Dade Police Department to combat any greedy individuals and businesses that may use unprecedented events like the Surfside tragedy to take advantage of our community’s fundamental needs by unnecessarily hiking prices to outrageous levels,” State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said. "Greedy actions will not be tolerated before, during, or after any natural disaster."

I have activated my Price Gouging Hotline this afternoon after hearing reports from law enforcement that area hotels may be price gouging. 305-547-3300. pic.twitter.com/Q4yBfz33nY — Kathy Rundle (@KathyFndzRundle) June 28, 2021

To report any suspicion of price gouging, email Hotline@miamisao.com. Complainants will receive an automatic reply that the information submitted will be reviewed.

Complaints should include the business name, physical address, item(s) believed to be price-gouged with photos and receipt(s), and contact information of the complainant. Residents may also call the State Attorney’s Hotline at 305-547-3300.