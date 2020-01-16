State Closes Investigation Into Plantation Explosion As Questions Remain

The investigation into last year's explosion at a Plantation shopping center has been closed, state officials confirmed Thursday, even as questions surrounding the source of the explosion remain unanswered.

Officials with the Florida Department of Financial Services said although the investigation into the July 6 explosion was closed, it could be reopened if investigators receive additional information.

A report by Florida's Fire, Arson & Explosions Investigations Bureau found a gas meter at the abandoned PizzaFire restaurant on the north end of the plaza was turned on about four hours before the blast, which left 22 people injured.

The open natural gas valve was the cause, but the source of the open valve remains undetermined, officials said.

On Tuesday, Zona Fresca became the first of the 19 businesses that were forced to close after the explosion to reopen.