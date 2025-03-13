State commission finds former Broward school board member did not violate ethics rules

The Florida Ethics Commission cleared former Broward School Board Member Torey Alston on Wednesday after fellow school board Allen Zeman filed a complaint accusing Alston of using "public office for private gain."

Since the complaint was filed in July 2024, Alston described it as politically motivated as he was getting ready to run for the school board seat he was appointed to by the governor.

In its recent decision, the state’s ethics commission wrote this: “No probable cause was found on a voting conflict allegation regarding a vote on a measure for the Broward County School Board to comply with sharing tax revenues with charter schools in the district, while he had an ownership interest in a company that was consulting with one of the charter schools listed as a recipient of the tax funding.”

On June 18, Zeman recalls Alston publicly declared he would not vote on the agenda item related to the Broward County Schools paying charter schools $120 million.

“Torey Alston recused himself during these three School Board meetings after advocating for the agenda item to pass — I believed each time was a violation of Florida ethics law,” Zeman wrote in the complaint obtained by NBC6.

The complaint goes on to say, “Torey Alston, as a member of the Broward County School Board, advocated multiple times in public and closed-door meetings for Broward County Schools to pay Broward charter schools roughly $120 million. At the same time, a company that he owned in 2022, and continues to be owned by an immediate family member, received revenue from at least one Broward County charter school.”

The ethics complaint alleges Alston advocated on the charter school issue during five closed-door meetings and at least two school board meetings, before recusing himself from voting on the issue.

“Every time I see somebody break the law I report it,” Zeman told NBC6.

“I watched him advocate for one side for six months. I immediately said, ‘You just broke the ethics law,'" he said.

Back when the complaint was filed, Alston told NBC6 in part: “I’m not surprised my ethically and morally challenged colleague is attempting to rescue his former employee’s sinking campaign that isn’t focused on issues and our children.”

“He’s a part of a coordinated effort to block a young, qualified black man to remain on the school board," he said. "The optics of this race is black and white and the voters will see his political games.”

Alston, who was appointed to his post by Gov. Ron DeSantis, ran for the District 2 seat but lost to Rebecca Thompson, who was Zeman’s former executive secretary at the district.

Alton was recently named president at Broward College.