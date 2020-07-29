State COVID Testing Sites Will Temporarily Close Due to Tropical Weather

All state-supported coronavirus testing sites in Florida will temporarily close for a few days due to the potential impacts of tropical weather.

The sites will close starting at 5 p.m. Thursday and are expected to reopen by 8 a.m. Wednesday, August 5 at the latest due to potential rainfall and wind impacts from Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine.

The Florida Division of Emergency Management said in a news release that testing sites are closing "out of an abundance of caution." The sites have free standing structures including tents and other equipment that cannot withstand tropical storm force winds and could cause damage if not secured.

Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine is expected to impact Florida with heavy rains and strong winds arriving to South Florida as early as Friday.

A list of all state-supported testing sites can be found at https://floridadisaster.org/covid19/testing-sites/.