State defense investigator gets plea deal in unusual witness tampering case

One of the most unusual witness tampering cases in South Florida was resolved Wednesday when an investigator for state-funded defense lawyers got a plea deal that spared him a trial on charges that carried a maximum life sentence.

Gentry Chambers, 45, was arrested two years ago after Broward County prosecutors claimed he conspired to tamper with a witness who was prepared to testify against a client of Chambers’ employer, the state-funded Office of Criminal Conflict & Civil Regional Counsel.

What he didn’t know was the witness had been working with the Broward Sheriff’s Office for months as it investigated threats made against her and her family by the man she saw shoot her then-boyfriend during an attempted robbery outside a Fort Lauderdale 7-Eleven in 2019.

The witness brought a hidden camera into the meeting at the regional counsel offices with Chambers and two others – including the shooting victim. The state alleged Chambers helped "manufacture" key portions of her videotaped false statement, which was turned over to law enforcement in an attempt to have charges against the gunman dropped.

Instead, the shooter, the shooting victim, an associate who paid the woman $500 for her recantation and Chambers were all arrested in June 2021, and the state pressed charges that carried a maximum penalty of life in prison.

But Wednesday, on the eve of trial, the state entered a plea deal: Chambers pled no contest to three misdemeanor charges of providing false information to law enforcement and would serve no jail time and three years’ probation – during which he cannot work as an investigator.

Asked what Chambers had been through, his attorney, Sam Halpern, told NBC6, “This was a difficult time, as you might imagine, having to face the specter of life in prison.”

Since his arrest, Chambers has continued to work – though not as an investigator — for the office of the regional counsel, which represents defendants in complex cases where conflicts arise with co-defendants or with other attorneys. His employer informed the court he would not be used as an investigator by them even after he completes his three years of probation.

Asked how the state went from charging life felonies to misdemeanors, Halpern said, “It was a weak case to begin with. I think it’s a weak case now.”

But the strength of the case had certainly changed, as a spokesperson for the state attorney's office told NBC6 the key witness was no longer "cooperative or communicative."

Both the state and defense noted how the other defendants' cases were resolved, by comparison.

“There were a number of other defendants that were far, far, far more culpable than Gentry,” Halpern added. “Gentry had just a skosh of culpability compared to the others.”

The others include:

Kevin Peeples, the man who shot the witness’ boyfriend, identified in court records as a member of the Bloods gang;

Gerald Pendergrass, the man Peeples shot, but who accompanied his then ex-girlfriend, the witness, to recant in the meeting with Chambers; and

Jeremiah Jones, the other man at the meeting, who paid the witness $500 cash after she recanted.

Peeples is serving eight years in prison for the attempted murder of Pendergrass and pled guilty to witness tampering.

Jones was sentenced to five years for his role in the witness tampering.

And Pendergrass’ charges were dismissed after he was found mentally incompetent to proceed in court.