State Gives Broward Schools 48 Hours to Comply on Mask Order or Face Sanctions

The Florida Board of Education is ordering Broward County to comply with Gov. Ron DeSantis’ executive order banning mask mandates within 48 hours.

In a letter sent to the Broward County School Board on Friday, Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran said both Broward County and Alachua County must comply within 48 hours before both counties could face sanctions.

“It is important to remember that this issue is about ensuring local school board members, elected politicians, follow the law. These public officials have sworn an oath to uphold the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution of the State of Florida. We cannot have government officials pick and choose what laws they want to follow,” Corcoran said in a statement.

If the counties do not comply, they are ordered to provided the state with information on the “current annual compensation provided to all school board members.”

“The Florida Department of Education will then begin to withhold from state funds, on a monthly basis, an amount equal to 1/12 of the total annual compensation of the school board members who voted to impose the unlawful mask mandates until each district demonstrates compliance,” a statement from the state of Florida read in part.

NBC 6's Ari Odzer is in Hollywood where the new school year looked a little different in Broward than previous years as the county instated a mask mandate.

The Broward County School Board voted 8 to 1 to require masks at a meeting August 10th, where they said parents who want to opt out can do so with a medical waiver when the new school year started Wednesday.

DeSantis has insisted that the decision about wearing masks should be made by parents.

Florida’s Board of Education approved an emergency rule earlier in August granting private school vouchers for children who feel they are being harassed by a district’s COVID-19 safety policies, including mask requirements.